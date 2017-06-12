Tec CTL Receives a Good Faith Draw Do...

Tec CTL Receives a Good Faith Draw Down Under a Working Capital...

Read more: GlobeNewswire

Tec CTL, Inc., a New York-based integrated oil & gas Company announced today that it HAS signed a binding commitment letter with Milost Global, Inc. for the $3 billion working capital facility and both the Company and the investor will be working on the closing documents. The Company also goes on to announce that is has completed a good faith draw down under its previously announced $3 billion working capital facility in the principal amount of $10 million, the proceeds of which have already been received by the Company in its banking account on June 12, 2017.

Chicago, IL

