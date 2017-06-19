Southern Africa: South Africa, Botswa...

Southern Africa: South Africa, Botswana Clash Over Diamonds

Tuesday Jun 13

Diamond production behemoth De Beers Group of Companies will hold a Sight next week at Diamond Trading Company Botswana in Gaborone where they will auction stones without rough diamonds from neighbouring South Africa. This follows a shocking decision last week by South Africa's minerals minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, of refusing to grant an exemption to De Beers Consolidated Mines to export diamonds to Botswana for aggregation.

Chicago, IL

