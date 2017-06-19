Southern Africa: South Africa, Botswana Clash Over Diamonds

Diamond production behemoth De Beers Group of Companies will hold a Sight next week at Diamond Trading Company Botswana in Gaborone where they will auction stones without rough diamonds from neighbouring South Africa. This follows a shocking decision last week by South Africa's minerals minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, of refusing to grant an exemption to De Beers Consolidated Mines to export diamonds to Botswana for aggregation.

