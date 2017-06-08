Public Schedule: Public Schedule: Jun...

Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 8, 2017

Wednesday Jun 7

4:00 p.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber meets with the Botswana Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Tourism Permanent Secretary Jimmy Opelo, in Gaborone, Botswana. 10:30 a.m. Acting Assistant Secretary Taplin delivers remarks at the Preserving Northern Iraq's Cultural Heritage event, at the Smithsonian Ripley Center, in Washington, D.C. Please click here for more information.

Chicago, IL

