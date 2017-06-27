Ketumile Masire, former Botswana pres...

Ketumile Masire, former Botswana president, dies at age 91

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Oct. 19, 2009, file photo, former Botswana President Ketumile Masire attends a news conference in London. Authorities in Botswana say Masire died Thursday, June 22 , 2017 at the age of 91 in the country's capital Gabarone after an illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC