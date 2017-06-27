Giyani Reports Multiple Manganese Occurences at Kgwakgwe Hill Project, Botswana

Giyani Gold Corporation is pleased to report that the Company's regional surface mapping and sampling program, currently underway in the Kanye Basin, Botswana has confirmed multiple manganese occurrences. Many of these occurrences are located within favorable geological horizons, similar to that at the historic Kgwakgwe Hill manganese deposit where the Company has recently reported >60% MnO .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.