Giyani Reports Multiple Manganese Occ...

Giyani Reports Multiple Manganese Occurences at Kgwakgwe Hill Project, Botswana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Giyani Gold Corporation is pleased to report that the Company's regional surface mapping and sampling program, currently underway in the Kanye Basin, Botswana has confirmed multiple manganese occurrences. Many of these occurrences are located within favorable geological horizons, similar to that at the historic Kgwakgwe Hill manganese deposit where the Company has recently reported >60% MnO .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC