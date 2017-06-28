.com | Several African dignitaries in Botswana for Masire's send-off

Gaborone Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile Masire, who died in hospital last week at the age of 91 , a report says. According to SABC , Masire's memorial service will be held in Gaborone on Wednesday, while his funeral will be held on Thursday at his home village, Kanye.

