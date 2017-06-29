.com | Mbeki: Masire's leadership 'made us proud to call ourselves Africans'

Gaborone Former president Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to ex-Botswana leader Sir Ketumile Masire, who was laid to rest in his home village, Kanye, outside the capital Gaborone. Said Mbeki: "We can proclaim to all humanity that from this small acre of Africa was born a son Ketumile Masire, whose quality of leadership made us proud to call ourselves African."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.