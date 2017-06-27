Collected Department Releases: Acting...

Collected Department Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith G.

Monday Jun 5

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber will travel to Brussels, Belgium from June 5-7 to meet with European officials to discuss wildlife trafficking, ocean issues, health security, and scientific collaboration. Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will then travel to Gaborone, Botswana from June 7-10.

Chicago, IL

