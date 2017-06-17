Chinese doctor, entrepreneur donate medical equipment to Botswana hospital

Chinese medical equipment worth 100,000 U.S. dollars were donated Friday to Nyangabgwe Hospital in Francistown, some 430 km northeast of Botswana's capital Gaborone. Orthopaedic consumables used in treating bone-fractured patients were donated by member of the 14th China Medical Team Dr. Huang Yixiong and Xiamen Double Commerce Medical Technology chief executive officer Lin Zhixiong.

