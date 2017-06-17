Chinese doctor, entrepreneur donate m...

Chinese doctor, entrepreneur donate medical equipment to Botswana hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese medical equipment worth 100,000 U.S. dollars were donated Friday to Nyangabgwe Hospital in Francistown, some 430 km northeast of Botswana's capital Gaborone. Orthopaedic consumables used in treating bone-fractured patients were donated by member of the 14th China Medical Team Dr. Huang Yixiong and Xiamen Double Commerce Medical Technology chief executive officer Lin Zhixiong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC