Chinese-built "spaghetti road" to ease congestion in Botswana city

The first "spaghetti road" constructed in Botswana will reduce traffic congestion in the city of Francistown, a Botswana senior official said Sunday. Transport and Communications Minister Kitso Mokaila said the interchange bridge, constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Botswana Ltd, is expected to be officially unveiled to the public late next month.

Chicago, IL

