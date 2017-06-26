Chinese-built "spaghetti road" to ease congestion in Botswana city
The first "spaghetti road" constructed in Botswana will reduce traffic congestion in the city of Francistown, a Botswana senior official said Sunday. Transport and Communications Minister Kitso Mokaila said the interchange bridge, constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Botswana Ltd, is expected to be officially unveiled to the public late next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC