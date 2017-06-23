Botswana's former president Ketumile Masire dies
Botswana's former president Sir Ketumile Masire, the southern African country's second post-independence leader and who led efforts to bring peace to Mozambique, has died aged 91, an aide said on Friday. Masire had been heavily involved in efforts to end violence between Mozambique's government and the main opposition Renamo party in his role as co-chair of an international group of mediators.
