Botswana: Legislation to Ease Business Operation

Government has been working on strengthening legal framework with the view of attracting investment and facilitating the ease of doing business in Botswana. The Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu revealed this while briefing members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

