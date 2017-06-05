Botswana: Govt Owns Shares in Local Mines
Mines and Minerals Act gives government an option to own 15 per cent shares in new mines, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Green Technology and Water Resources, Dr Obolokile Obakeng has said. Appearing before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Tuesday, Dr Obakeng said the same Act however called for negotiations with regard to shares in diamond mining companies.
