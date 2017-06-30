Botswana African President, Ketumile ...

Botswana African President, Ketumile Masire, Dies at Age 91

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Weekend

In a continent where poverty, corruption and violence robs many citizens of hopes to becoming a better nation of stability and growth, the late Mr. Ketumile Masire helped solidify his country's standing as one of the most richly thriving nations in Africa. Mr. Ketumile Masire died June 22 at a hospital in the capital city of Gaborone .

Chicago, IL

