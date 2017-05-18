Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$800 000
ZIMBABWE owes Botswana US$800 000 for vaccines supplied by its neighbour to help control the outbreak of foot and mouth disease two years ago. While Gaborone had previously provided Harare with FMD vaccines for free, there was a consignment worth US$800 000 which had to be paid for.
