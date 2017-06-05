The Crazy Store opens outlet in Botswana

The company said on Thursday its first Botswana outlet would open in the Mowana Park Shopping Centre in the "upmarket" Gaborone suburb of Phakalane. Kevin Lennett, managing director, said Botswana was "the obvious next step" and the choice of location, in a shopping hub, made perfect sense "because the Crazy Store is all about convenience".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.