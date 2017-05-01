South Africa: Zimbabwean Whiz Kid Saurombe Earns PhD At 23

A Zimbabwean student, Musawenkosi Saurombe , made history last week when she became the youngest female PhD holder in Africa. Dr Saurombe received a PhD in Industrial Psychology at North-West University's campus in Mahikeng, South Africa on April 25. Her thesis was titled: "The management perspectives on a talent value proposition for academic staff in a South African Higher Education Institution."

