South Africa: Zimbabwean Whiz Kid Saurombe Earns PhD At 23

A Zimbabwean student, Musawenkosi Saurombe , made history last week when she became the youngest female PhD holder in Africa. Dr Saurombe received a PhD in Industrial Psychology at North-West University's campus in Mahikeng, South Africa on April 25. Her thesis was titled: "The management perspectives on a talent value proposition for academic staff in a South African Higher Education Institution."

Chicago, IL

