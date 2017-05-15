May 17 Press Briefing with co-hosts o...

May 17 Press Briefing with co-hosts of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017

Please join us on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 11:00 GMT/13:00 CET for a telephonic press conference with U.S. Air Force Col Ricardo Trimillos, Air Forces Africa International Affairs division chief, and Botswana Defence Force Air Arm Col Hendrick Rakgantswan, Thebephatshwa Air Base commander and key leader and planner of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017. The speakers will discuss the importance of the symposium, U.S. and African air forces partnership, and U.S. commitment to strengthening security and stability across the continent.

Chicago, IL

