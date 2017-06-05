Hope for SA prisoners serving time ab...

Hope for SA prisoners serving time abroad

Sunday May 21

There seems to be a glimmer of hope for South African prisoners serving jail time abroad who want to return home to complete their sentences. A high-level delegation from the Southern African Development Community will gather in Gaborone, Botswana, on Tuesday to discuss the final draft on the transfer of foreign prisoners complaining of appalling conditions abroad.

Chicago, IL

