Dalai Lama to discuss Botho/Ubuntu during a three-day public...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama will visit Botswana in August to participate as an honorary guest at a public conference hosted by the Mind & Life Institute. The Government of Botswana has opened its doors to the Dalai Lama's participation in this conference, taking place at the new Indoor Sports Centre on the campus of the University of Botswana in Gaborone, 17 - 19 August.

