.com | Poppie the paralysed dog on her way to US after back op

Johannesburg A paralysed dog that stole the hearts of a group of researchers in Botswana just over two months ago is on her way to the US hopefully after a back operation to repair her fractured vertebrae, Netwerk24 reported . "She was in a bad state, emaciated and obviously in danger, but her Bambi eyes instantly stole my heart," said Professor Amanda Stronza, an American anthropologist.

