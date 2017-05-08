.com | Poppie the paralysed dog on her way to US after back op
Johannesburg A paralysed dog that stole the hearts of a group of researchers in Botswana just over two months ago is on her way to the US hopefully after a back operation to repair her fractured vertebrae, Netwerk24 reported . "She was in a bad state, emaciated and obviously in danger, but her Bambi eyes instantly stole my heart," said Professor Amanda Stronza, an American anthropologist.
