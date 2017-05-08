.com | Poppie the paralysed dog on he...

.com | Poppie the paralysed dog on her way to US after back op

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News24

Johannesburg A paralysed dog that stole the hearts of a group of researchers in Botswana just over two months ago is on her way to the US hopefully after a back operation to repair her fractured vertebrae, Netwerk24 reported . "She was in a bad state, emaciated and obviously in danger, but her Bambi eyes instantly stole my heart," said Professor Amanda Stronza, an American anthropologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC