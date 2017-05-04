Botswana: 'SADC Gender Protocol Signi...

Botswana: 'SADC Gender Protocol Signing Commendable'

Botswana Democratic Party Women's Wing has expressed gratitude at government's decision to sign the SADC Gender Protocol following the review of the protocol. "We are very excited, grateful and happy, as the Women's Wing committee, that government has taken a position to go and sign the SADC Gender Protocol," BDP Women's Wing chairperson, Ms Dorcas Makgato said.




