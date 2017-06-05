Botswana proposes debt for equity dea...

Botswana proposes debt for equity deal for troubled BCL Mine

Monday May 15 Read more: Reuters

May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said. Since being placed under provisional liquidation in October for an initial period of four months, the High Court has granted two extensions to BCL as the government negotiated with potential buyers.

Chicago, IL

