Botswana: Malawian Prophet Bushiri Blacklisted

Controversial South African-based Malawi prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has been prohibited from entering Botswana without a visa in a development that has left his much-awaited business conference in doubt. Government confirmed the rich self-styled prophet had been listed, meaning he would need to obtain the document ahead of his crusade scheduled for the end of the month in the capital Gaborone.

