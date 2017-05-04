Botswana: Malawian Prophet Bushiri Blacklisted
Controversial South African-based Malawi prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has been prohibited from entering Botswana without a visa in a development that has left his much-awaited business conference in doubt. Government confirmed the rich self-styled prophet had been listed, meaning he would need to obtain the document ahead of his crusade scheduled for the end of the month in the capital Gaborone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC