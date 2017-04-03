Strong quake shakes Botswana as build...

Strong quake shakes Botswana as buildings tremble

12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km , the US Geological Survey said. "We certainly felt it here in central Gaborone," Jeff Ramsay, Botswana's chief government spokesman, said.

Chicago, IL

