Strong quake shakes Botswana as buildings tremble
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km , the US Geological Survey said. "We certainly felt it here in central Gaborone," Jeff Ramsay, Botswana's chief government spokesman, said.
