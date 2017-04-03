Southern Africa: Energy Co-Operation ...

Southern Africa: Energy Co-Operation Paying Off for SADC

SOUTHERN Africa is experiencing surplus electricity generation capacity for the first time in a decade, thanks to the success of regional co-operation in energy planning during the past few years. Figures released by the Southern African Power Pool show that the 12-member pool is sitting on surplus peak period generation capacity of 919 megawatts .

Chicago, IL

