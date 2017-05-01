S&P: Botswana Vulnerable to Weak Diam...

S&P: Botswana Vulnerable to Weak Diamond Market

Sunday Apr 30

Standard & Poor's maintained its negative outlook for Botswana last week due to the country's continued reliance on the diamond sector. While diamonds account for approximately 80% of Botswana's total exports and about one-third of its gross domestic product, the economy remains vulnerable to a weak performance in the sector, the financial-services company said Friday.

Chicago, IL

