President George W. Bush: Foreign Aid In U.S. National Security And Moral Interest

Former President George W. Bush visits the Theresanyo primary school in Gaborone, Botswana, during an official visit on April 4. Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP/Getty Images hide caption Former President George W. Bush visits the Theresanyo primary school in Gaborone, Botswana, during an official visit on April 4. President Trump's budget blueprint is all about "hard power" - increasing the country's military might by slashing foreign aid. The proposed cuts are in contrast to the dramatic boost to foreign aid under President George W. Bush.

