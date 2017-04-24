Norilsk Nickel issues notice of legal proceedings against Government of Botswana

Norilsk Nickel has served notice that it intends to commence legal proceedings in Botswana against the Government of Botswana in respect of its involvement in the reckless trading of BCL Limited and BCL Investments Proprietary Limited , with a view to recovering the c. USD 271 million that they are owed in relation to the sale of a 50% interest in the Nkomati mine in South Africa and the USD6.4 million they are owed in relation to the sale of the Tati mine in Botswana.

