De Beers Sees Strong Demand at $580M

De Beers Sees Strong Demand at $580M Sight

Tuesday

De Beers' rough-diamond sales rose to $580 million in its third sales cycle of the year amid positive sentiment in the market, the miner reported. Sales grew 5% from a revised figure of $553 million in the second cycle, but were 13% below last year's March sale.

Chicago, IL

