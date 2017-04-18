Botswana: Respect My VP! President Khama Warns Brother

President Ian Khama is said to have finally reigned over his younger brother Tshekedi Khama, demanding that he stops his negative public utterances against Government and Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Recently, President Khama is said to have called a family meeting at Ruretse farm in the outskirts of Gaborone where he is said to have raised concern that the continued negative public comments by Tshekedi Khama was giving the opposition a lee way and polarising the ruling party.

