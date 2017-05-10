Botswana Diamonds venture awarded six...

Botswana Diamonds venture awarded six new prospecting licenses

Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds announced the award of six new prospecting licenses in Botswana to Sunland Minerals on Tuesday -the company's joint venture with Alrosa. The AIM-traded firm said the prospecting licenses were issued for a period of three years ending on 30 March 2020.

