Botswana: Botswana to Continue With EU Cooperation

Botswana is due to continue benefiting from cooperation with the European Union despite uncertainty from the United Kingdom's decision to exit the European common market. In an interview on the sidelines of the Botswana heads of missions conference in Gaborone recently, the Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Mr Samuel Outlule said the country's trading agreements with the EU were still in effect, and that the legal aspects of British separation were still to be ascertained.

