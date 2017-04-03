Botswana: Assistant Minister Kwerepe Follows Up On Fish Export Ban
Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has assured the fishing community that he would follow up the issue of the banning of dried fish export with relevant authorities. "I am not aware of the decision to ban dried fish export, but only heard of it in the media," Mr Kwerepe said in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC