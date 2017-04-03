Botswana: Assistant Minister Kwerepe ...

Botswana: Assistant Minister Kwerepe Follows Up On Fish Export Ban

Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has assured the fishing community that he would follow up the issue of the banning of dried fish export with relevant authorities. "I am not aware of the decision to ban dried fish export, but only heard of it in the media," Mr Kwerepe said in an interview.

