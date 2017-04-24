Alrosa Gets New Botswana Permits
The Botswana government has awarded six new prospecting licenses to Sunland Minerals, a diamond exploration partnership between Alrosa and Botswana Diamonds. The licenses are valid until March 2020, with four of them covering 3,135 square kilometers in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, near Gem Diamonds' Ghaghoo mine, Botswana Diamonds said Tuesday.
