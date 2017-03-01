Southern Africa: Burundi, Comoros App...

Southern Africa: Burundi, Comoros Apply for Membership to SADC

Burundi could join Tanzania as a member of the Southern African Development Community, a move that complicates the direction the East Africa Community takes for the remaining phases of integration. Burundi has applied alongside the Union of Comoros for membership in the 15-country regional grouping headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana.

Chicago, IL

