Grove GMK5250L Makes Its Southern Africa Debut at World's Richest Diamond Mine

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Officials at Jwaneng diamond mine have taken delivery of the mine's first 250 t Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane. Not only is this model crane a first for the Botswana-based mine, it's also the first ever GMK5250L crane to be delivered in Southern Africa.

