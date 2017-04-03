Grove GMK5250L Makes Its Southern Africa Debut at World's Richest Diamond Mine
Officials at Jwaneng diamond mine have taken delivery of the mine's first 250 t Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane. Not only is this model crane a first for the Botswana-based mine, it's also the first ever GMK5250L crane to be delivered in Southern Africa.
