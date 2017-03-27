Ex-De Beers Exec Varda Shine Joins Sa...

Ex-De Beers Exec Varda Shine Joins Sarine

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Diamonds.net

Former De Beers executive Varda Shine is set to become an independent director at Sarine Technologies, as the company diversifies its board to prepare for expanding its services. Shine was CEO of the Diamond Trading Company - now De Beers Global Sightholder Sales - between 2006 and 2014, during which she oversaw the division's move from London to Gaborone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC