Ex-De Beers Exec Varda Shine Joins Sarine
Former De Beers executive Varda Shine is set to become an independent director at Sarine Technologies, as the company diversifies its board to prepare for expanding its services. Shine was CEO of the Diamond Trading Company - now De Beers Global Sightholder Sales - between 2006 and 2014, during which she oversaw the division's move from London to Gaborone.
