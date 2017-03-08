Botswana: Nation Holds Prayer, Thank God For Bountiful Rain

President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has joined the religious community in offering a united prayer for the bountiful rains which recently filled Gaborone Dam to its full capacity. President Khama held a traditional gourd filled with water on the shores of the 141.4million cubic metres capacity dam, while different churches which came together as one family of God belted out praise hymns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.