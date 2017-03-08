Botswana: Nation Holds Prayer, Thank ...

Botswana: Nation Holds Prayer, Thank God For Bountiful Rain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has joined the religious community in offering a united prayer for the bountiful rains which recently filled Gaborone Dam to its full capacity. President Khama held a traditional gourd filled with water on the shores of the 141.4million cubic metres capacity dam, while different churches which came together as one family of God belted out praise hymns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC