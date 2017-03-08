Botswana: Nation Holds Prayer, Thank God For Bountiful Rain
President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has joined the religious community in offering a united prayer for the bountiful rains which recently filled Gaborone Dam to its full capacity. President Khama held a traditional gourd filled with water on the shores of the 141.4million cubic metres capacity dam, while different churches which came together as one family of God belted out praise hymns.
