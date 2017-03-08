Botswana: Journalists in Hot Water fo...

Botswana: Journalists in Hot Water for Snooping at President Khama's Holiday Home

Three journalists who tried to get a closer look at Botswana President Ian Khama's holiday home last week were allegedly detained and threatened by plain clothes security agents, according to a local NGO. The Ink Centre for Investigative Journalism, which is based in Gaborone, says the three were briefly held on Wednesday after they travelled to investigate "unexplained developments at President Ian Khama's holiday home near Mosu village", around 600km northeast of the capital.

Chicago, IL

