Botswana: Council Revives Music Entertainment

Francistown City Council has partnered with a local music promotion company, Street Horn to revive the northern city's history as the country's hub of music entertainment. Francistown's mayor, Sylvia Muzila announced during a media briefing recently that the two parties had signed a three-year partnership for an annual festival to be known as Francistown Jazz Festival geared towards promoting local artistes, culture and tourism, among others.

