Botswana: Appeal Judges to Retire At 80

A protracted legal battle is in the offing after Botswana Democratic Party MPs on Friday morning unanimously passed the amendment of the Court of Appeal Bill, 2017 tabled by Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Shaw Kgathi on urgency. Parliament suspended all other business to focus on the tabling and debate of the CoA amendment bill, which Kgathi said should be passed to comply with a recent court order made by Justice Abednigo Tafa of Lobatse High court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.