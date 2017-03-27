At least 17 firms express interest to operate Botswana national airline
At least 17 companies have expressed an interest in operating Air Botswana as the government embarks on its latest drive to privatise loss-making state companies. The transport department invited expressions of interest last month, saying it was open to proposals on various forms of privatisation of the national airline including joint ventures, ownership, franchising and concessions.
