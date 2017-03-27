At least 17 firms express interest to...

At least 17 firms express interest to operate Botswana national airline

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Reuters

At least 17 companies have expressed an interest in operating Air Botswana as the government embarks on its latest drive to privatise loss-making state companies. The transport department invited expressions of interest last month, saying it was open to proposals on various forms of privatisation of the national airline including joint ventures, ownership, franchising and concessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC