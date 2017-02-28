Trans student alleges Botswana police...

Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained

Tuesday Feb 28

A student at the University of Botswana is demanding legal action following an alleged sexual violation and humiliation by police officers in Gaborone that left her feeling "powerless." Having been apprehended on the school campus and taken into custody at the Central Police Station in the nation's capital, Kesaobaka Kemotlhale's unnerving account of the treatment she said she received at the station made national news earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

