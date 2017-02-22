Music Republic entices Africa with cr...

Music Republic entices Africa with cross-genre art

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

This concert tour integrated traditional Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Sichuan Opera's face changing, a series of traditional Chinese instruments and Western instrumental musical performances, attracting numerous local and overseas Chinese spectators, and spreading the festive joy of the Chinese Lunar New Year into the hearts of African people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC