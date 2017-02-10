Lesotho: Exiled Opposition Leaders Re...

Lesotho: Exiled Opposition Leaders Return

SADC Facilitator and South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a successful working visit to Maseru where he welcomed back to the Kingdom of Lesotho three former exiled opposition political party leaders. The three leaders -- former Prime Minister and leader of the All-Basotho Convention Dr. Tom Thabane, former Minister Theselle Maseribane and Keketso Rantsho, leader of the Reformed Congress of Lesotho -- were welcomed at a function held at Avani Lesotho hotel on Sunday.

