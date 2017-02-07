Lacking local support, De Beers shelv...

Lacking local support, De Beers shelves Ontario diamond mine expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Globe and Mail

Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales in Gaborone, Botswana, on Nov. 24, 2015. Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales in Gaborone, Botswana, on Nov. 24, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,876 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC