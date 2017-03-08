Get serious about the South Sudan conflict
Over the past six months, at least half a million South Sudanese fleeing insecurity in South Sudan have arrived in the West Nile sub-region of Uganda, joining the thousands of South Sudanese who had relocated to Uganda earlier. On Saturday, this newspaper reported that a health training institution from Kajokeji town, Yei, South Sudan, had relocated to Arua District of Uganda with all its students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|orange farm boy
|20
|kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ngwana
|1
|Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Tonny Brighton
|1
|looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|Kay
|4
|maher (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|maher
|1
|Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|king
|31
|Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|news for you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC