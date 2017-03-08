Get serious about the South Sudan con...

Get serious about the South Sudan conflict

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Daily Monitor

Over the past six months, at least half a million South Sudanese fleeing insecurity in South Sudan have arrived in the West Nile sub-region of Uganda, joining the thousands of South Sudanese who had relocated to Uganda earlier. On Saturday, this newspaper reported that a health training institution from Kajokeji town, Yei, South Sudan, had relocated to Arua District of Uganda with all its students.

