First Comprehensive Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Initiative Launched in Africa

His Excellency the President Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama of the Republic of Botswana, the Honorable Minister Dorcas Makgato of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation , Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Centers and Baylor College of Medicine International Pediatric AIDS Initiative at Texas Children's Hospital through public-private partnerships with the governments of Botswana, Uganda and Malawi, announced a $100 million initiative to create an innovative pediatric hematology-oncology treatment network in southern and east Africa.

