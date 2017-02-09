Fiji To Host Netball World Youth Cup In 2021

Fiji will host the Netball World Youth Cup in 2021, the government confirmed Friday, citing an announcement by the International Netball Federation earlier this week. China's Xinhua news agency reported the inaugural Netball World Youth Cup is scheduled to be held in Gaborone, Botswana in July this year, featuring some 20 countries from all of the INF's five regions.

